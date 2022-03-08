Far From Par: Part 10, Still Far From Par

Well, here we are. Part 10 is the final chapter of a series that was initially only supposed to be a one-off Opinion Piece.

The overwhelming support that the series has generated stands as testimony to what can happen when someone who believes in you, takes a chance on your ability, and creates an opportunity and an environment within which you could thrive - if it is reciprocated with the requisite time and effort. So I take this opportunity to thank Lance Witten, IOL Editor in Chief, for believing in me and creating an opportunity that I’ve since embraced. This moment of reflection brings me to a beautiful example of this within the Mitchells Plain Golf Club framework. An example that I am as proud of as if it was my own child. Tyra Booysen, now 11 years old, joined MPGC at the very beginning of 2019. Her dad Ashley, also a SAPS member whom I later learned was a fellow learner at Mondale High School I matriculated from, enrolled his daughter into the programme because he wanted to provide her with as many opportunities to thrive as possible.

When Tyra started, she wasn’t the most naturally capable golfer. Many aren’t. Look, golf is one of, if not the most technically complex sports to master – there are things like a swing plane, club path, angle of attack, ball speed, club speed, posture, hip rotation, head position, ball position, and, and, and! So, it’s understandably easy to become despondent when first trying to play it but don’t quite get it right. To be honest, I wouldn’t have held it against her if she decided to quit. But Tyra was different. She kept coming back week after week, grinding away despite finding it difficult to improve. Her parents aren’t golfers either, so it’s not as if they could guide her at home or outside of practice to help point out areas of her game that needs attention.

Tyra Booysen joined Mitchells Plain Golf Club at the very beginning in 2019. Picture: Supplied. Nonetheless, Tyra kept going and started showing signs of improvement. She was becoming more comfortable with herself as an aspirant golfer, she enjoyed the environment and the growth she was attaining. She became increasingly confident, and I could tell that she believes she can master this sport. We then started entering Tyra into the monthly SA Kids Golf tournaments that takes place nationally in the Western Cape, KZN and Gauteng so that she and her teammates can be exposed to a competitive tournament set-up from an early age.

The first tournament was at Erinvale Golf Estate, which was also the first time she played a full 18 holes. She had her dad on the bag as caddy – the first time he caddied, too. Allow me to digress just a bit and speak about Ashley and his wife, Rushanda. Caddying is not easy, especially in a tournament environment. The caddy must be able to guide his/her player to play their best game possible. They must advise on things such as the best club selection, appropriate shot selection, ball flight, read the greens, factor wind, and green elevation into account. They also record the player’s score and be a source of moral support and encouragement – all at the same time!

So, one can imagine the amount of pressure on Ashley as he rose to the occasion to caddy for Tyra, with mom in tow as an enthusiastic cheerleader. In stark contrast, some of Tyra’s more resourceful competitors are caddied for by their PGA qualified coach, whom they practice with multiple times per week. These coach-caddies, as I call them, already know their player’s strengths and weaknesses and possess a superior amount of knowledge about the sport, enabling them to best support their client. The Booysens, and almost every other household in Mitchells Plain or similar community, simply cannot afford to appoint and remunerate a caddy/coach to accompany their child/children to golf tournaments. So they both understood the importance of stepping up and stepping in as active parents. Most importantly, they are always present. They researched the game, started learning the rules, and other aspects of the game in order to be better, so their kids could have a shot at accessing better opportunities.

Back to Tyra on June 6, 2021, her first tournament at Erinvale - one of the most picturesque and sought-after golf estates in the Western Cape. This was also the first time the Booysens was at an estate such as this, which in and of itself was a wonderful experience for them. Tyra didn’t fare well. In fact, she finished last. But she enjoyed the experience and that day committed to working even harder, and her parents promised they would do all they could to support her. Tyra entered several competitions since then and showed admirable tenacity by showing up at event after event despite not making a podium finish. On September 5th, 2021, (my birthday month), Tyra finished 2nd at Arabella Country Estate in another SA Kids Golf tournament.

Fast forward to last Sunday, 6 March 2022, Tyra Booysen of Westridge Mitchells Plain finished 1st place and recorded her lowest (best) tournament score to date! Man, you don’t know how proud I am of her and how thrilled I am for her parents and everyone else who directly and indirectly helped her along this journey. My only regret is that I wasn’t there to celebrate the achievement with them on the day.

So this, my dear readers, is another example of how our kids can thrive if they believe in themselves, If they have someone else who believes in them too If they have a supportive family environment and have opportunities created for them. I’m certainly not begrudging those fortunate young players with coach-caddies. The position of privilege they enjoy is not to be a burden upon them or their parents. I’m merely juxtaposing the reality that players such as Tyra are still very, very, far from par. IOL

Far From Par is a ten-part series by about the grassroots development of golf in South Africa. For decades golf was a sport reserved for white men for both leisure and professional expression. Sadly, after nearly 30 years of democracy, apart from it now being open to all, not much has changed to foster meaningful transformation. This series explored his experience on the importance of, challenges faced and status quo of grassroots golf development and transformation in South Africa.