Far From Par: The dream of a dreamer

Part 9 It’s been interesting times in the golf world of late. We’ve seen the dramatic posturing by a rival, Saudi-funded golf league that threatens the monopoly of the PGA Tour.

Followed by Phil Mickelson making some rather regrettable statements about his intimate involvement with it and the backlash he suffered from both fans and sponsors as a result thereof, losing multiple lucrative sponsorship deals in the process. Some of the issues that appear to be at the centre of this Saudi-bank-rolled golf league saga range from claims of outdated application of golf rules to alleged “obnoxious greed” by the PGA Tour who benefits most from their ownership of the digital rights of player’s images and likeness, worth around $20bn, according to Phil. While most of the furore has seemingly withered away from the top of golf media and magazine platforms, architect in Chief of the Saudi golf league, Greg Norman, has made it unmistakably clear that this is “only the beginning”, in a heavy-handed letter he recently penned to PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Back home on the Sunshine Tour, we’ve seen a return of tournament golf to KZN at Durban Country Club, where Papwa Sewgolum won the Natal Open in 1963 and 1965, infamously beating Gary Player to the title in the latter. Durban Country Club celebrates its centenary this year, so it must have been an occasional treat to have hosted the Jonsson Workwear Open there last week, the first of three such events over the next three years. The tournament was won by a red-hot JC Ritchie, who at the beginning of the final day amassed a remarkable 10-stroke lead over his closest competitor.

JC’s latest victory comes fresh off a title-defending win at the Bain’s Whiskey Cape Town Open a couple of weeks ago, sinking a long-range putt for birdie to clinch the title by one stroke. I remember running into him in the parking lot of Royal Cape that day after the prize-giving ceremony. Rather flustered he was at that time, struggling to fit all his bags, equipment, and trophy into the champion’s chariot. Actually, it was an UberXL, a champaign coloured Avanza, that was summoned to whisk him to the airport in time for his flight. I remember thinking that was a remarkably modest decision considering that he’d just scooped a few Randelas shy of 800K in his last two starts. After his latest win in Durban, that stat now stands at nearly R1.4 million in prize money earned in his last three tournament starts! Some purple patch his on right now, and I hope to see more of it going forward.

Closer to home, yesterday I spent the latter part of the afternoon with our MPGC squad at Rondebosch Golf Club for their weekly practice session from 15:30 – 18:30. Gosh, I tell you, each time I go out practising with them, I am more and more impressed by the growth they display. The growth I refer to is by no means limited to their golf. They now navigate the course with complete confidence than before. They were too afraid to use the toilets. The members, who by now know them all, excitedly greet and encourage them when spotted on the course. Their self-confidence is growing. They are eager to learn more about the game. They are now even able to teach the basics to new members who join the junior academy at Rondebosch.

They have different dreams for themselves now. I, too, believe more and more each week with great optimism that our kids have what it takes to be winners one day.

Though, admittedly, I often question the work we do, asking myself: “Is what we’re doing enough? Is it making a difference, and will it have a lasting positive impact on their lives in one way or another?” I guess this is what we’ve come to know as “imposter syndrome”. We are quick to register doubt but sluggish to acknowledge the good we do or even attempt to do. My colleagues Richard, Donovan and I put so many hours into this programme without knowing how far it would go or how long it would last. While we don’t have the answers to those questions, I do know that our commitment to grow this programme into a legacy project is unwavering.. And if I think back to what we were doing at the age of our young members, having them regularly playing on a golf course is a notable leap forward from where we’ve come. And I can’t help but dream of the day that one of them is standing in a golf course parking lot, packing their equipment and winner’s trophy into a car or Uber!

IOL Follow Jehad’s Far From Par series every Tuesday. Far From Par is a ten-part series about the grassroots development of golf in South Africa. For decades golf was a sport reserved for white men for both leisure and professional expression.