Farmer found guilty of selling non-pregnant cows

Farmer Wentzel Christoffel Lombard, who was convicted last September, has been sentenced for claiming the cows he sold to the victim were pregnant. The Nxuba Regional Court (previously Cradock) sentenced the 60-year-old man of Waterval Farm, to 36 months of correctional supervision for fraud and he is also required to complete 576 hours of community service.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said: “In addition to these penalties, Lombard has been ordered to pay an amount of R100 000 to Albertus Ebenhaezer Steenkamp within one year from the date of sentencing. “Additionally, Lombard received a seven-year imprisonment sentence, suspended for five years, on condition that he is not found guilty of a similar crime involving dishonesty during the suspension period.” Lombard was found guilty on September 27, 2024, for allegedly falsely pretending to Steenkamp that the 191 cows he sold him were heavily pregnant, resulting in a significant price increase.

“Each cow was sold at R14 000 plus VAT; however, only 105 cows were pregnant, causing Steenkamp to suffer an actual loss of over R1million from the R3 million he borrowed from Vleissentraal. “As part of his correctional supervision, Lombard has been placed under house arrest and is required to attend community service, church services, correctional programmes, and gainful employment. He is also mandated to complete 576 hours of community service as a general labourer at a local community centre in Nxuba. “Lombard is obligated to complete 16 hours of community service in the first month of his 36-month sentence, which commenced on 9 January.”