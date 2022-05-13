Fast and furious: speedster clocking 212km/h in BMW released on R300 bail

Pretoria – A 32-year-old driver has been released on R300 bail at the Grootvlei police station in Mpumalanga after traffic officers arrested him for clocking 212km/h in a 120km/h zone. Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the man was driving a BMW sedan.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Mpumalanga traffic officers have this afternoon (Thursday) around 14h10 arrested a 32-year-old foreign national for driving 212km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N3 toll road between Villiers and Heidelberg,” said Mmusi. The suspect was released on R300 bail at Grootvlei police station. He is expected to appear in the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, May 19, 2022, and he is charged with reckless and negligent driving. In November, the Gauteng Traffic Police arrested at least five drivers for excessive speeding on the province’s major routes, including a 44-year-old man who clocked 216km/h along the N4, which has a maximum limit of R120km/h.

“Amongst the arrested suspects was a 44-year-old male driver who was caught excessively driving a BMW 318i at 216km/h on a prescribed maximum limit of 120km/h along the N4 freeway from Pretoria towards Mpumalanga,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said at the time. The man was detained at Bronkhorstspruit police station pending a bail application hearing. In January, the AA said urgent interventions were needed to address the high number of road crash fatalities during the 2021/2022 festive season after a 14% increase was recorded compared with last year.

Story continues below Advertisment