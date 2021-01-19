Fear of all out Wentworth drug war after assassination of top lieutenant

Durban - Fear is growing that an all out gang war over the lucrative drug trade in Wentworth is on the horizon after a top lieutenant in Cartel gang was assassinated at the weekend. Bradley Davids, aka Gooch, was shot and killed by two gun men who pulled up behind him moments after he got into his car on Stableford Road in the Bluff. His murder came on the same night that rival drug gangs shot at each other in Wentworth as frightened residents cowered in the homes behind drawn curtains. According to highly placed police sources, Davids was a senior member of the Cartel gang, whose leader, Simone aka “Moni” Jasmin was killled in a hit in October last year. He is said to have run the Woodville and Woodstock Road drug corners of the gang.

According to police and Wentworth residents his murder is a result of the power vaccum left in the wake of Jasmin’s killing and the fact that several other high ranking members of the gang are in prison awaiting trial on murder charges.

Wentworth community activist, Desmond D’Sa said that over the past two days there has been constant shooting between rival gangs in Wentworth.

“Residents can’t even sit outside their homes at the moment as they do not know when they are going to be caught in the cross-fire. The scary thing is that those that are doing the shootings are youngsters. There are so many guns on our streets and the big question that needs to be asked is where are they coming from,” he said.

D’Sa said that the recently established Anti-Gang Unit should be pulled away from their other responsibilities and moved into Wentworth as it was a hot spot.

“They need to get to the bottom of who the kingpins are. Those that are known, who don’t live in the community but recruit the youngsters to do their dirty work. People are living in fear and it is time that these killings come to an end,” he said.

Police spokeswoman, Captain Nqobile Gwala said that Brighton Beach SAPS was investigating the murder.

“It is alleged on 17 January at 2021 at 19:00, a 24-year-old male was shot on the head by unknown suspects while seated in a vehicle on Stableford Road. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The matter is still under investigation”.

On Saturday night, the KZN Anti-Gang Unit raided a suspected gang hideout on Hime Street where a 22-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of of an unlicensed firearm (9mm Z88) and ammunition (15 live rounds) belonging to the police, and one 38 special with three rounds of ammunition.

Police also found cocaine wrapped in 26 plastic bags with a street value of R13 000.

