62 babies born in North West on New Year’s Day

Rustenburg - The first New Year's baby in North West was born at the General de la Rey Hospital in Lichtenburg. According to the North West Department of Health, the baby boy, weighing 3.4kg, was born nine minutes into the new year.

Departmental spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said the condition of both the mother and baby was stable. By 1pm, 62 babies had been delivered at health facilities in the four districts of the province. Eighteen boys and eight girls were born in the Bojanala District. The DR Kenneth Kaunda District delivered 12 boys and eight girls, Ngaka Modiri Molema District recorded six boys and three girls. DR Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District recorded the birth of 11 boys and four girls.

Lekgethwane said an update on the number of babies born on New Year's Day was expected later in the day. The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha was expected to welcome New Year's babies at the Klerksdorp Hospital on Sunday. On Monday, Sambatha was expected to welcome medical interns who have been allocated to various hospitals across the province for the internship and community service intake of the 2023 annual cycle.

