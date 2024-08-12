‘Act like you have it’: Empowering and inspiring messages at the Radisson Blu’s Women's Day event

August 9th marked a unique Women's Day celebration at the prestigious Radisson Blu Umhlanga Hotel, where women from all walks of life gathered in a stunning display of floral-themed fashion. The event was graced by influential speakers who shared valuable insights and empowered the attendees to embrace their strength and potential.

In the light of Women's Day, it is essential to highlight the empowering words of Sorisha Naidoo, a remarkable figure in the world of business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Talking to the audience, Naidoo said women need to affirm and believe in what they want. She emphasised the power of visualisation and acting as if you already have what you desire. “The secret is to act like you have it,” she said.

“Have and present the feeling inside you and believe that one day it will come true,” said Naidoo. Naidoo also reflected on the historical time when women were denied basic rights such as voting and working, to now, where women are making strides in all fields. Furthermore, Naidoo acknowledges the immense pressure that women face in today's society. The expectation to juggle multiple responsibilities while maintaining a flawless appearance is a reality for many women.

“As women, we’ve got to look good, we can’t have wrinkles. The pressure of being a woman is too much,” said Naidoo. She calls for women to come together and support one another, rather than passing judgement or being unkind. She also encouraged women to be compassionate and empathetic towards each other, recognising that everyone has their own challenges and struggles. Sorisha Naidoo empowered women at the Women’s Day event held at Radisson Blu Umhlanga Hotel. Picture: Supplied Indira Albuquerque, a trailblazer in the sports industry, shed light on the evolution of women's football in the country. She highlighted the historic lack of recognition for female footballers and shared her pride in the sport's newfound development.

Indira Albuquerque empowered women at the Women’s Day event. File Picture: Instagram Award-winning media personality and entrepreneur, Kim Jayde, empowered women by sharing her inspiring personal journey of defying societal expectations. Despite being raised in a traditional environment, Jayde had a passion for media that she wanted to pursue. “My parents believed in becoming a teacher, lawyer, secretary. Model, TV host was never a thing,” she shared. She spoke about the challenges she faced in pursuing her dreams and the importance of breaking free from societal stereotypes and norms.

She also emphasised the fact that women’s careers and professions don't define who they are, and that women should be valued for their unique qualities and abilities. She encouraged women to forge their own path and live a life true to themselves, regardless of external pressures. Kim Jayde speaks about the challenges she faced in pursuing her dreams. File Picture: Instagram Prominent businesswoman Pria Hassan inspired the audience to tap into their inner power. She spoke about the importance of visualising your goals and recommended using vision boards to help manifest your dreams. Hassan urged the women to face their fears head-on and push beyond their self-imposed limitations. She called on them to embrace boldness and determination in their pursuit of excellence and encouraged them to fearlessly chase their ambitions.

Pria Hassan inspired the audience to tap into their inner power. File Picture: Instagram Highly skilled clinical psychologist Dr. Portia Mazabane emphasised the need for women to prioritise their mental health. She highlighted the fact that as women, we often juggle multiple roles and responsibilities, such as being mothers, sisters, and daughters. She also encouraged women to prioritise self-care and not compare themselves to others, as everyone has their own struggles. Additionally, she advised women to embrace vulnerability and understand that it's a part of our journey towards fulfilment.