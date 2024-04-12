After several surgeries and 2 weeks in a coma, KZN man thanks rescuers and medical staff who fought to keep him alive

A KwaZulu-Natal man has extended his gratitude to emergency teams and staff at a local hospital after he survived a horrific road crash on the N2 at Zinkwazi on the province's north coast. According to a report by IPSS Medical Rescue, one person was killed in the head-on crash while Mnelisi Muji sustained critical injuries in the crash in November, last year.

At the time, IPSS reported that a family of three were travelling in a small SUV. Muji and a colleague were in the second vehicle. "The two adults were in critical condition while a young child was seriously injured. In the second vehicle, one person died while the driver was entrapped in the wreckage. He was in a critical condition," IPSS spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick said. Speaking to IOL, Muji said he was travelling on the N2 to Empangeni with a colleague. The pair had just attended a training session in Durban and were on their way home. Muji works as a branch manager.

Speaking of the moments before the collision, Muji said he cannot remember the details leading up to the crash. "All I remember is, I was chatting to my colleague about work. She died at the scene. May she rest in peace," he said. Meyrick said while under the care of paramedics, Muji was extricated from the wreckage by members of the KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department.

The accident scene. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Muji said he sustained severe injuries.

"My jaw was dislocated, my skull fractured. I had brain damage and surgery on my left knee. I also had surgery on my abdomen, left side of my mouth and a dislocated right arm, broken ribs and bruises," he said. Muji was in a coma for 15 days in Pietermaritzburg's Netcare St Anne's Hospital. The husband (traditionally married) and father of a toddler expressed his thanks and appreciation to the IPSS Medical Rescue staff and nurses and doctors at the Netcare Alberlito Hospital.

Stanger man, Mnelisi Muji, has praised the rescue and medical teams who fought to keep him alive. Picture: Supplied "My utmost praise goes to the staff and doctors at Netcare St Anne's Hospital. You guys did the most to make sure I see my family again. All the injuries I sustained and surgeries I underwent kept me alive," he said.

Muji also thanked the firefighters to extricated him from the car. "You are very dedicated and made sure I didn't lose a limb. Keep up the good work. I am back on my two feet today, all thanks to the health service providers mentioned. I am a living testimony that the job was done exceptionally well," he said.

Muji when he arrived at the hospital after the crash that claimed his colleague’s life. Picture: Supplied Muji further thanked his wife, family and friends for all their support. "Today I just felt alive again after five months of going through the most. I fought and believed in God and here I am today, sharing my story. The ninth of November 2023, a date I will never forget. When you see me, don't mind my scars. I do not want to talk about them. Ngiyabonga (I thank you)," he shared.