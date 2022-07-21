Al-Waagah Institute for the deaf opens new school in Athlone

Cape Town – New pre-school has been launched in Athlone earlier this week by the Al-Waagah Institute for the deaf. Al-Waagah is the only Deaf Islamic institution in Cape Town.

The new Oasis Montessori School is located at the previous Sarah Fox Hospital off Klipfontein Road. The Montessori method of education is a system of education for children that aims to develop natural interests and activities instead of using formal teaching methods. A Montessori classroom emphasises hands-on learning and developing real-world skills. The school’s principal, Sonia Snyders said the school is aimed at allowing pupils to develop a love for learning.

“Montessori education is a hands-on learning and child-directed approach where everything in the classroom is child-sized allowing for children to develop a love for learning,” Snyders said. Al-Waagah chairman, Dr Cassiem Dewet said the school is inclusive and is not only limited to persons who are deaf, but open to all. He thanks his team who worked tirelessly to ensure the needs of the community were met. Registrations have opened.

The school was officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony which was also attended by the organisation’s ambassador, activist, and TV talk show host, Faizal Sayed. Sayed called on the public to continue its support organisations that give back to the community. If you’re interested in enrolling your child at the Oasis Montessori School email [email protected] or call 021 638 3368.