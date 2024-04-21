All female e-hailing service created by black South African woman launched

This new platform is meant to address the unique safety issues experienced by women and girls during their daily commutes. Chief executive of the platform, Tilly Legodi said in recent months, the country has been dealing with a disturbing spike in crime, particularly occurrences involving women who have been victims while using ride-sharing applications.

According to Legodi, These kinds of crimes include robbery, sexual assault, and even kidnapping. Kgosigadi Rides claims to provide a safe and empowering transportation option for women around South Africa with Legodi stating that safety is the platform’s first priority. “To ensure the highest standards of security, we employ state-of-the-art Home Affairs ID authentication API services for comprehensive background checks on all our users.

“This rigorous verification process not only verifies the identity of both drivers and passengers but also confirms their status as South African female citizens. By eschewing email authentication in favour of South African ID numbers, we guarantee the authenticity and accountability of every user on our platform.” The service also works with the Namola app by paying for a subscription to keep women safe. “What exacerbates the current situation is the apparent inadequacy of the safety measures in place. While ride-sharing apps offer a ‘Women Only’ feature, its effectiveness is questionable. Male passengers can still request rides, leaving drivers unaware until they arrive at the destination.