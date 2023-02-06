ALL THE FEELS: Watch Thor, a rescued blind pit bull getting a new lease on life

In November last year, Stray Paws South Africa rescued a blind pit bull that despite being unable to see, was used in a vicious dog fighting ring in Durban. Stray Paws SA's Shabnum Baran said she met Thor when she went to collect two female dogs in Welbedacht in Chatsworth.

"I was picking up the two dogs to get them sterilised when I saw Thor. A family had taken him in and was trying to help him. He was in a terrible condition. The owners didn’t want to hand him over in the beginning. “Thor had lots of scars and marks on his body,” Baran said, adding that a vet said Thor was probably born blind and didn’t lose his sight from fighting.

Thor pictured when he was rescued in November last year. Picture: Stray Paws South Africa She said the family that had taken him in eventually surrendered him to her. “I kept him with me for a few days to feed him and rehabilitate him. He was also sterilised and de-wormed before he was taken to Paw Prints Rescue and Rehoming,” she said.

Thor was put up for adoption and has since found his forever home. “Thor is a beautiful soul. He’s sweet, extremely loving and wants nothing more than to be surrounded by balls,” Paw Prints Rescue and Rehoming said.

Last week, Thor was adopted by a woman in Harrismith. The pet rescue organisations have expressed their excitement at Thor’s happy ending.