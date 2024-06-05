Athlone CPF and SAPS host adult nappy drive

The elderly are among the most vulnerable in our society and thus the Athlone Community Policing Forum (CPF) and police station in Cape Town have embarked on an adult nappy drive. The initiative is in aid of frail senior citizens in care at Erica Place in Silvertown.

Speaking to IOL, CPF chairperson, Sharon Classen said they visited the old aged home just before Easter and handed out Easter eggs to the seniors. “Seeing the delight on their faces, we decided to treat them each with a box of luxuries in April. It was at this event that we engaged the seniors and management. We then learned of the need for adult nappies, particularly now with winter coming up. “Our senior citizens have contributed to society in many ways and need to be cared for in their twilight years. They have paved the way for us to be where we are today,” Classen said.

While the aim is to gather around 200 packs of adult nappies (sizes from large to extra large), the old-aged home is also in need of linen savers to protect the bedding from being soiled, wet wipes, and other hygiene products for the seniors. “The home has 84 residents, good old souls, who need our support. The meagre pension is not sufficient to meet their basic needs. A pack of 10 adult nappies costs around R110 for 10 nappies). Let's assume three nappies a day, then a resident in frail care will require around 10 packs a month - this is over R1,000 per month,” Classen said. Currently, pensioners from the age of 60 receive R2,180 a month and those from the age of 75, receive R2,200 for their monthly grant from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Classen has urged members of the public to support this initiative. “We need to take care of our seniors in their twilight years. If not you, then who? After seeing the need, we are looking to make this a quarterly event, to bring comfort and relief to those who need our support,” she added. All donations can be dropped off at the Athlone police station with the Station Commander, Colonel Junaid Alcock.