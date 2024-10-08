Atlantis’ beauty queen snatches Miss Tiny Teen SA crown

Meet the nation’s newly-crowned Miss Tiny Teen SA and Miss Tiny Teen Universe SA, who stems all the way from Atlantis along the West Coast in the Western Cape. When meeting this nine-year-old beauty, she epitomises elegance and grace and her child-like shyness will steal your heart. However, when it comes to the world of pageantry, Tarrah Adams from Protea Park takes no prisoners.

The Grade 4 learner, who is a top achiever at Wesfleur Primary, has once again proven that something good can come from an area usually associated only with gangs and drugs. At the weekend, Tarrah, along with her mother Cayla and father Tash-Lee Adams travelled to Brakpan in Gauteng and made sure she brought home the titles. Tarrah Adams proudly poses with her new crowns and sash. Photo: Supplied Speaking to IOL, proud mother of two, Cayla said she would have never imagined her daughter even doing pageantry.

“I am a super proud mom. Not just because she does well in pageantry but she does well in her school work as well. I always tell her, you can't be a model without brains, so school work comes first. Tarrah started pageantry in July 2022. She was in a horrible car accident when she was three years old and doctors said she would never be able to walk normally again and they were right! She does not walk normally anymore she now models and we can only thank God,” Cayla said proudly. Tarrah and her parents, Cayla and Tash-Lee snap a picture before boarding the plane and bringing home the crown. Photo: Supplied And while she may have only been doing pageants for two years, Tarrah has been making all the right moves in all the right places. She is a member of a local modelling school in Atlantis, House of Walkers, and has snatched the following titles: – Toddler Miss Vipers 2022

– Mini Miss Atlantis 2022 – Mini Miss Western Province 2022 – Miss Junior SA Western Cape 2023

– Miss Junior SA World 2023 – Miss Wesfleur Primary 2023 – Miss Jomos Power 2023

– Miss Scholarship 2023 – Miss Cape Rose 2023 – Miss Hamlets 2024

– Overall Junior winner Miss winter Wonderland 2024 – Overall Junior Winner Miss Valentine Atlantis 2024 – Western Cape Modelling Championship 2024

– Miss Tiny Teen South Africa 2024 – Miss Tiny Teen Universe South Africa 2024 Tarrah Adams from Atlantis has been is snatching titles like its on sale. Photo: Supplied Tarrah also dreams of becoming a paediatrician so she can heal the sick children in her community and surrounding areas.

When asked how she felt about her latest titles, Tarrah said she felt: ‘amazingly proud of herself’. “It was hard work. I had to put in a lot of practice and effort every day to make sure I make no mistakes on the ramp. I had a fantastic time and I really enjoyed the pageant. “The most exciting part about modelling is making new friends and dressing up,” Tarrah told IOL.