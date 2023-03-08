Back in the day, what went down on March 8

Black and white miners clash in Johannesburg, US marines land in Vietnam, South African mercenaries are nabbed in Equatorial Guinea, and a large passenger plane goes missing, sparking a hugely expensive 4-year search. Other things happened back in the day on March 8. Read on ... 1782 Ninety-six Native Americans in Gnadenhutten, Ohio, who had converted to Christianity, are massacred by Pennsylvania militiamen for raids by other Indian tribes.

1868 Samurai kill 11 French sailors in the port of Sakai, Osaka, Japan. 1917 Protests in St Petersburg, Russia, break out over food rations and affects of World War I on Russia. It is a prelude to the Marxist take-over of the country and the topping of the Tsar when Lenin’s Bolsheviks seize power, as well as the rise of communism changing world events for the next century. 1922 Led by semi-skilled Afrikaner miners, white workers attempt to take over the Johannesburg post office and the power station, but are met with stout resistance from the police, and the day ends in fights between white strikers and black miners.

1947 Thirteen thousand troops of the Republic of China Army arrive in Taiwan after the February 28 Incident and launch crackdowns which kill thousands of people, including many elites. This turns into a major root of the Taiwan independence movement. 1957 Egypt re-opens the Suez Canal, which was closed because of war with Israel. 1965 Thirty-five hundred US Marines are the first American land combat forces committed during the Vietnam War.

1966 The landmark Nelson’s Pillar in Dublin, Ireland, is destroyed by a bomb set by the IRA. 1968 K-129, a Soviet Golf Class guided-missile submarine sinks with all hands. 1971 ‘Smoking’ Joe Frazier ends Muhammad Ali’s 31-fight winning streak at Madison Square Garden, New York city, in the ‘Fight of the Century’.

1981 During a Sheffield Shield cricket match in Australia, fast bowler Dennis Lillee is caught by spinner Dennis Lillie, making it one of the most bizarre scorecard entries. 2004 Fifteen suspected mercenaries are arrested in Equatorial Guinea, including the alleged leader of the advance party, Nick du Toit. Most are South African. 2014 Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying 239 people, disappears en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, prompting the most expensive search in history, which ends in June 2018 without success.