Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, November 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Benefiting communities! Gayton McKenzie says no prisoners have tried to escape his second chance programme

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie looks on as an inmate paints inside a home. Picture: Gayton McKenzie Facebook

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie looks on as an inmate paints inside a home. Picture: Gayton McKenzie Facebook

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, says no inmates have tried to escape his reform project.

“I want to thank the Department of Correctional Services, my team in Central Karoo and the inmates for totally fixing this house of a victim of GBV, house is brand new, no inmate tried to escape.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Inmates should earn second chances. My heart is full,” he said with a red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, McKenzie announced a collaboration with the DCS to get inmates pay their debt to society by fixing dilapidated furniture.

He said inmates would use their skills learnt in prison to do actual work that would benefit communities, they would do this work as a step in paying back their enormous debt to society.

More on this

He added that he hoped and believed that this will get them job ready upon being released.

“This is such a bold and much needed step in the right direction, we will for the 16 days campaign against GBV fix a house of a lady who has been a victim of abuse and was carefully selected by social workers, her house is in an unliveable state and we will have it fixed totally with the inmates.

“My greatest honour I told the DCS is to pay for all the repairs that the inmates will undertake,” McKenzie said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking as a former inmate, McKenzie said he hopes the programme will be rolled out to other parts of the country and help communities see the value in second chances and inspire inmates to be job ready when they are released.

Picture: Gayton McKenzie Facebook

Story continues below Advertisement
Picture: Gayton McKenzie Facebook

Picture: Gayton McKenzie Facebook

Related Topics:

prisonDepartment of Correctional ServicesSAPSGayton McKenzie

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall