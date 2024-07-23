Calling all young chefs and bakers: This competition could make your dreams come true

Culinary enthusiasts around South Africa are gearing up for the second edition of the RCL FOODS Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge, which seeks to uncover and honor the country's top young culinary talent. Following the success of last year’s competition, where Catherine Sainsbury and Robert Zituta from Silwood School of Cookery emerged victorious, this year's event aims to showcase the talents of South Africa's emerging culinary stars.

The competition, hosted by RCL FOODS and overseen by the South African Chefs Association (SA Chefs), aims to promote creativity and quality among prospective chefs and bakers aged 18 to 27. Participants will showcase their skills through a series of challenging tasks, culminating in the national finals, where the top young talents will compete for significant rewards. “Through initiatives like the RCL FOODS Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge, we’re not just nurturing culinary talent; we are embodying our commitment to ‘We grow what matters’.

“This competition is a testament to our dedication to cultivating skills, inspiring creativity, and fostering a passion for quality ingredients. It's about leading by example, driving change, and living our values every step of the way,” said head chef of RCL FOODS, Bradley Kavanagh. This year’s challenge features an addition: Callebaut Chocolate has joined as a product sponsor, presenting a unique prize to the team with the highest score for their dessert dish at the National Finals. The top team will get an exclusive opportunity to attend the renowned Chocolate 2.0 course at the Chocolate Academy, sponsored by Callebaut Chocolate.

Catherine Sainsbury reflected on their success last year: “Winning the RCL FOODS Young Chefs & Bakers Challenge was a dream come true for us. It has opened doors to incredible opportunities and affirmed our passion for culinary arts.” The competition is open, and teams must submit their entries by August 2, 2024. Participants must create teams of two and present innovative recipes demonstrating their originality and technical prowess in two categories: a Restaurant Main Course and an Innovation Dessert.