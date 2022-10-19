Cape Town moms to take on 13 Peaks in aid of abused children

Cape Town - Two women from Cape Town are set to take on the epic 13 Peaks Table Mountain adventure in 48 hours to raise funds for abused children. Vuyo Spamla, 47, a mother of one and domestic worker in Hout Bay and Camps Bay and her running partner, Sabine Muller, 57, mother of two, athlete, and physiotherapist have been training hard to complete the 100km, 6 000 metre ascent route tagging 13 peaks of the Cape Peninsula.

The duo is expected to start on October 29. While this may not be a race, Muller and Spamla are working hard to complete this challenge in under 48 hours. Vuyo Spamla and Sabine Muller are set to take on 13 Peaks in aid of abused children. Picture: BackaBuddy Muller ignited a passion for running about a decade ago when her sister challenged her to train for the Meiringspoort Half Marathon in 2015.

She has since completed several marathons such as three Two Oceans, four Comrades, three PUFfeRs, three Skyruns and a multi-day 13 Peaks with her Hout Bay Trail runners, along with many other races over the years. “I have gained the fitness; stamina to deal with 12-hour physical work days while being a wife and mother; I have made friends with amazing like-minded individuals who have become close friends, including Vuyo; and I have gotten to enjoy the mountains around Cape Town and further afield as my running moved to include the trails,” Muller said. Wanting to give back, the women have launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to raise R100 000 for Friends of Children Protection (FCP), a non-profit organisation.

FCP relies on volunteers and donations and distributes comfort packs to children across the Western Cape who have survived a violent assault. The pack includes snacks, underwear, face clothes and soap, along with a fun activity, a teddy bear and other age-appropriate items which includes nappies and formula for babies. The organisation distributes about 1 200 comfort packs every second month which cost between R80 to R120 each to produce.

