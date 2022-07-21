Cape Town non-profit needs help opening a senior daycare centre for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients

Cape Town – A non-profit company from Cape Town is appealing for public assistance as they aim to open a senior daycare centre. Forget Me Not Cares from Steenberg hopes with public assistance they can make this new venture a success.

According to one of its members, Laurianne Koopman, the company acquired a house in Beethoven Street in Steenberg and is hoping to turn the dilapidated premises into a haven of care for seniors citizens. “The organisation was registered in March this year. This senior daycare centre is much needed in our communities. I have seen the need in my community by meeting and working with the elderly. One also many time see how the elderly are just walking or wandering around,” Koopman said. Laurianne Koopman from Forget Me Not Cares is appealing for assistance in bringing this house to life to care for senior citizens from the community. Picture: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL The mother of three said while they are happy to have the house, they hope the services brought to the community will relieve many struggling households.

“The daycare centre will be for those elderly persons living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. I know many cannot afford private care and neither can many children looking after their parents or grandparents afford to leave their jobs. “Many people are also just not equipped or have enough knowledge to look after these patients,” Koopman explained. The daycare centre, once started, will have five qualified home-based carers who will not only care for the patients but engage in stimulating activities.

Forget Me Not Cares is appealing for assistance in bringing this house to life to care for senior citizens from the community. Picture: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL Three meals and a snack a day, transport will be provided and a monthly affordable fee will be charged for these services. Koopman said they will also be offering to do house visits to those who are not mobile. The house is in dire need of some TLC and needs doors, and tiles, the kitchen needs to be renovated and yard work needs to be done.

“We have been seeking donations in the community. One resident has stated he will be visiting the home to see what he can donate. “Because the yard has such a big space, we are hoping as time goes by to put up an extra structure to accommodate more seniors in future,” Koopman added. If you would like to assist and donate anything towards the senior daycare centre please contact Laurianne Koopman on 066 242 4773 or Morieda Ismail on 076 100 0887.

