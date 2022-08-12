Cape Town NPO distributes dignity packs to 150 schoolgirls

Cape Town – To commemorate Women’s Month, a Cape Town-based NPO donated dignity packs to 150 schoolgirls in Kraaifontein.
The NPO, Save Our School hosted its dignity drive at Masibambane Secondary School which sought to educate and inform 150 schoolgirls on appropriate menstrual hygiene, and draw attention to the period poverty crisis many South African girls experience on a daily basis.
The event saw guest speakers, including City of Cape Town’s health officer Duran Le Roux, who shed light on the importance of hygiene management practices of women during menstruation.
According to Save Our Schools, 4 million schoolgirls have no access to or simply cannot afford to purchase sanitary products.
It further stated 30% of South African schoolgirls thus stay out of school when they are menstruating.
The organisation, along with help from their sponsors Lil-Lets, Menstruation Foundation, Mount Clair Dental, PEP, and Shoprite donated dignity packs which comprised of pads, tampons, soap, a toothbrush, and other bathing necessities.
This event is on the brink of a bigger initiative where money is being raised to contribute towards the S.H.E Project (sanitation, health, and education), which aims to empower females.
“Period poverty is a very real experience for many girls in South Africa, affecting their school attendance and health.
“It’s critical that girls are provided with as much information as possible around menstrual health management to keep themselves safe and healthy,” said Shelley Humphreys, CEO of Save our Schools.
IOL