Cape Town NPO distributes dignity packs to 150 schoolgirls

The NPO, Save Our School hosted its dignity drive at Masibambane Secondary School which sought to educate and inform 150 schoolgirls on appropriate menstrual hygiene, and draw attention to the period poverty crisis many South African girls experience on a daily basis.

Cape Town – To commemorate Women’s Month, a Cape Town-based NPO donated dignity packs to 150 schoolgirls in Kraaifontein.

The event saw guest speakers, including City of Cape Town’s health officer Duran Le Roux, who shed light on the importance of hygiene management practices of women during menstruation.

According to Save Our Schools, 4 million schoolgirls have no access to or simply cannot afford to purchase sanitary products.

It further stated 30% of South African schoolgirls thus stay out of school when they are menstruating.