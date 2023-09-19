Cape Town radio station launches drive to get 10,000 people employed by Christmas

Unemployment is on the rise in South Africa, and one Cape Town radio jock is using his influence to try and make a dent in the harrowing figures. Smile FM’s Ryan O’Connor has embarked on an ambitious plan to ensure that thousands more families enjoy Christmas this year, by helping 10,000 unemployed Capetonians find gainful employment – all before the 25th of December.

Over the next 12 weeks, Smile FM and Ryan O’Connor will be fighting the battle against unemployment in Cape Town, with the help of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, as well as Leelyn Management, a company focused on developing leaders and contributing to South Africa’s economy by helping the unemployed in their job search. The campaign is working towards increasing employment in the city and putting food on the tables of more Capetonians. In a country with an aggressively high unemployment rate, this campaign has the capacity to change the lives of not only the people getting employed, but their families as well. The impact of this campaign will be vast and create immeasurable change in the lives of Capetonians. O’Connor has said that 10,000 may seem like a bold number to many people in the city but is dedicated to ensuring the success of the campaign.

Both O’Connor and Hill-Lewis are looking to fight the status-quo, calling on local businesses to support the cause and for those looking for employment to make use of the backing that is available to them. “It’s an ambitious number, but it’s absolutely worth it,” Hill-Lewis said about the task ahead. “I can confidently say this will be an all-time record season for Cape Town.”