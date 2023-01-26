Cape Town retail worker who won R25m Lotto ‘always had a feeling’ he would win

Durban - A Cape Town resident who works in the retail sector is R25 million richer. The person won the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the January 21 draw.

National Lottery Ithuba said the ticket was purchased at Pick n Pay and the winner walked away with R25 564 050. 40. The winner chose his numbers manually and found out through the internet that he was the lucky winner, Ithuba said. The man said he had “always had a feeling” that he would win one of the lottery jackpots someday.

The winner, who works in the retail sector, said he would continue working and planned to pay off his debt and buy property. He had no plans to tell anyone that he had won. The first Lotto jackpot winner for the year was a helper from the Western Cape.

Ithuba said she walked away with the Lotto jackpot of R5 433 073 30 from the January 14 draw. She said she had shared her news with her daughter. “I was so excited when I found out that I won, I screamed,” said the winner.

She planned to buy a bigger house. “We congratulate the first Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 multimillionaires for the year,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “Our winners receive their tax-free winnings between 48 to 72 hours from the day of claiming.