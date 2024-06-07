Cape Town soccer star needs your help in getting her overseas

This Cape Town soccer player is both sugar, spice, and everything nice, but needs your help in making her bend it like Beckham overseas. Misha Abarder, 11, from Claremont, found her love for the great game at three-years-old and has never looked back.

Now, years later, this little soccer star needs your help in raising R40,000 to be a representative of the U13 Western Province Central Schools Zone football squad. The trip has been set for December, however, organisers are yet to confirm whether the games will be taking place in Dubai or Malaysia. Misha Abarder has been playing soccer since the age of three. Photo: supplied Speaking to IOL, the bubbly girl said kicking the ball around in the driveway of her home with her father and brother moulded her love for the sport.

By the time she hit pre-school, while most children were doing puzzles and painting, she started playing at Soccer Stars. “I just find [soccer] more interesting and I had people to play with at the time. It was just a really fun game,” she said. Misha said she enjoys spending time with her teammates, learning new skills, upping her game and she definitely loves scoring goals.

Misha Abarder has been playing soccer since the age of three. Photo: supplied Her proud father, Gasant Abarder is determined to have his daughter’s dream become a reality. He explained it was not always easy for Misha. “For many years, Misha struggled to find an all-girls' team where she could play and grow. It wasn't until about 36 months ago that she finally joined an all-girls' team, and since then, she has flourished. Before then, she had been playing with and against boys which made her even more determined to succeed.

Misha Abarder with the legend in SA football scene, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Photo: supplied “Misha's dedication and hard work have earned her the captaincy of both her U14 club side, Salt River Blackpool Football Club, and her school U13A football team. Her leadership, skill, and sportsmanship have shone through, and now she has the chance to take her talents to an international level. “This overseas tour is more than just a football tournament. It is an opportunity for Misha to broaden her horizons, experience different cultures, and develop life skills that go beyond the football field. It is a chance for her to grow as an individual and bring back invaluable experiences to share with her teammates and community,” Abarder said. While she might be all smiles and giggles, Misha is quite serious about who she supports and has dropped a local team for better because of it.

Misha Abarder with the legend in SA football scene, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Photo: supplied “Locally, I support Cape Town City, I have been supporting them for about a year and a half now. I used to support [Orlando] Pirates but I changed after I saw how hard Cape Town City played and how good they played. They just inspire me,” she told IOL. She also supports two international teams - Manchester United and Real Madrid. “The players who inspire me the most are [Lionel] Messi and [Christiano] Ronaldo. I know those are common answers but I cannot decide between the two. They are just amazing players. The players who inspire me the most are Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro (both Manchester United players),” Misha said.

The aspiring legal eagle said she would not hesitate to drop her court attire for soccer boots should the opportunity arise one day. “My role model is definitely my father, he is the one who fought for girls' football at my club and my school. He’s one of the best football players I know and he is a really good coach and he inspires me to play better and work harder,” Misha said. Her family is now appealing to those to assist in ensuring Misha has funding to attend this once-in-a-lifetime trip. “As a family, we are incredibly proud of Misha and are committed to supporting her dream. However, we need your help. The costs associated with this tour are significant, and we urgently need funds by the beginning of June to make this dream a reality. We are appealing to you for any funding support - whether cash or in kind - to supplement our own fundraising efforts.

“Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a tremendous difference in Misha's life. It will help cover travel expenses, accommodation, training, and other essential costs. More importantly, it will show Misha that her community believes in her and supports her dreams,” her proud father said. It will be Misha’s first time going abroad and she hopes to experience this trip with her teammates and evolve further in the sport she loves so much. To assist, donations can be made to:

Misha Abarder FNB Current account: 62837823865

Branch code: 250655 You can also contact her father, Gasant Abarder at 083 294 6097. [email protected]