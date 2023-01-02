Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, January 2, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Cape Town tops Uber Eats 2022 list with most orders between midnight and 4am... and Mzansi loves pap and ice!

Mzansi loves pap and ice! This is according to the 2022 Annual Cravings Report released by Uber Eats.

Mzansi loves pap and ice! This is according to the 2022 Annual Cravings Report released by Uber Eats.

Published 2h ago

Share

Mzansi loves pap and ice! This is according to the 2022 Annual Cravings Report released by Uber Eats.

The report revealed some of the most popular, unusual and most unique orders on the platform.

Story continues below Advertisement

Head of Growth and Consumer Operations for Uber Eats SSA, Daniele Joubert, said they aim to satisfy eaters' cravings, no matter how unique.

"Whether it’s burgers or bikinis, bags of ice or last-minute drinks, we’re focused on helping consumers get anything delivered right to their door," Joubert added.

Here's what the report revealed:

More on this
  • The city that never sleeps
  • Ka-ching:
  • Ice Ice Baby:
  • Vegan obsessed:
  • Pap power
  • Some like it hot and in bulk!:
  • Stuck on repeat:
  • Around the Earth and back:
  • Loyalty runs deep:

IOL

Related Topics:

food and drink enthusiasmUberSouth AfricaFoodie

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall