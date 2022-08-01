Cape Town traffic officer bows out after nearly four decades

Cape Town - After a career spanning nearly four decades, well-known City of Cape Town traffic officer Richard Coleman has bowed out. Coleman, who has been involved in various specialised units within the Traffic Service, will be retiring after 39 years of service.

He joined the Cape Town Highway Patrol in 1998 and this consisted of 12 officers divided into two teams. At the time of his appointment, Coleman was second in command of one of the units and further oversaw all VIP escorts of international sports teams, international dignitaries and visiting heads of state and presidents. Richard Coleman bows out after 39 years. Picture: City of Cape Town In 2009, when the Ghost Squad was established, Coleman was assigned to the unit and spent many years within the unit before he became the media liaison officer for Traffic Services.

Alderman JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, said Coleman will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of working with him. “Mr Coleman is known to be a diligent and efficient officer, who can rightly be proud of his long career. “While we will miss him within the department, we are happy to grant him some rest and relaxation after so many years of service to this city and its residents,” Smith said.

Coleman described his career journey as extraordinary and said he looked forward to spending time with family. “‘I enjoyed my time in Traffic working in all the different sections and doing the VIP escorts for visiting presidents to our country. “My time as media liaison taught me much about how to communicate and it has been an extraordinary 39-year journey.

“I am looking forward to spending quality time with my family and doing some travelling,” he added. [email protected] IOL