Cape Town woman gets her matric despite the odds

The saying you’re never too old to learn has been proven true as this Cape Flats woman celebrates getting her matric at the age of 48. Delft resident Candice van der Rheede, a mother of four and grandmother of six, set out to prove that you’re never too old to achieve what you set your mind to.

Van der Rheede, who is the founder of the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit (WCMPU) and owns an embroidery business, defied the odds and passed her matric this week. “I have been serving communities and having motivational talks at schools for many years. I would often feel sad when seeing how smart our children looked in their matric jackets and especially at their matric balls. It made me feel so empty. I decided to embark on this schooling journey because I needed it for myself, that broken girl from years ago who endured so much hurt, and pain and suffered so much during her life. I deserve better and I deserve my life back and so the journey began,” she said. Van der Rheede’s life journey has been anything but easy as she was homeless at one stage and was abused, both sexually and physically. Yet, her aim in life is to serve people and ensure they do not go through the same hardships.

Van der Rheede joined a night school, determined to finish her schooling journey. “I read about the night school and decided to register in October 2023. I attended classes for about three months but due to my work and duties at the WCMPU I had to drop out. But, by then I had bought myself a printer and downloaded all the learning mastering from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) website. “I started practising on past papers. I had to learn six subjects in a few months, which was very hard because it was 30 years since I was in school,” van der Rheede said.

She said the material she had to learn was totally different since she was at school but she pushed through. However, her health also became compromised during this time. “Since 2020, after my lung collapsed, I developed many health issues. During my exam time I became very sick and contracted an infection in my lungs. But I was so determined that I basically crawled to that exam room because nothing was going to stop me. I sometimes wanted to give up because things became too much,” van der Rheede said. In the days leading up to her results being released, she was not that confident that she would pass.

"I thought I failed because writing an exam with so much fever and pain was horrible. When I saw my results I was genuinely shocked. I really thought I didn't make it but all I could do was cry. "Now, I intend on studying further. I am taking my life back and reaching for the stars. To anyone thinking of completing their matric: do not be afraid. Take a chance. Everything starts with a dream. Dream big. Aim high and never give up. If you fall get up and keep moving," she added.