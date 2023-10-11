On October 7, local time in South Africa, on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, overseas Chinese in South Africa and South African political and business figures jointly celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and South Africa with a large-scale cultural and artistic performance in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa. Well-known Chinese singers Wulan Tuya and Liu Dacheng gathered with teachers and students from the Art School of the University of Pretoria in South Africa to sing and dance at the Sunshine Performing Arts Hall in Times Square. ​

Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, delivered a speech and said that South Africa-China relations and partnership in politics, economy, trade, people-to-people exchanges have developed rapidly since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China has become South Africa's largest trading partner, and South Africa is also China's largest trading partner in Africa. As South Africa's largest trading partner. Relations with China have greatly benefited South Africa's national development and people's livelihood. South Africa will continue to actively implement the results of the meeting between the two heads of state and further promote the comprehensive and in-depth development of South Africa-China relations. At this venue, Mr. Yan Yuliang, general manager of Newrgy Trading Pty Ltd., the distributor of Fenjiu International in South Africa, and he believed that rainbows build long bridges, hit songs spread friendship, and economy sets the stage.

In the two decades of doing business in South Africa, he has witnessed the incremental growth of trade between China and South Africa. The people of China and South Africa are brothers and partners. Fenjiu has a history of more than 1,400 years. In the past 70 years, Fenjiu, as a well-known Chinese liquor brand, has appeared in many international events. It tells Chinese stories well and allows overseas friends to taste liquor from China.

The liquor used in this event is also the designated liquor for this year’s BRICS Summit in South Africa. The liquor is presented to the guests for reviews. At the event, representatives of overseas Chinese and South Africans tasted Fenjiu and gave favourable reviews: Fenjiu Blue and White 30 and Fenjiu Belt and Road were sweet in the mouth and had an pleasant aftertaste, which impressed the guests. Chinese businessmen and South African businessmen from different regions are seeking business cooperation. ​​ Mr. Yan made a presentation to Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, and well-known Chinese singers respectively at and after the meeting.