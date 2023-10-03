Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala 2023 broadcast live on Nelson Mandela Square

On September 29, the "2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala of CMG" was broadcast at 8pm on the CCTV Comprehensive Channel (CCTV-1), Arts and Entertainment Channel (CCTV-3), Chinese International Channel ( CCTV-4), and Music Channel (CCTV-15), radios such as the Sound of Music, the Sound of Literature and Art, the Sound of the Greater Bay Area, and the Sound of Taiwan Strait, new media platforms such as China Media Group Mobile and CCTV.com, and overseas social platforms.

The gala showcased the unique charm of China's traditional culture through diverse programs and emotional artistic expressions.