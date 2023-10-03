Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival Gala 2023 broadcast live on Nelson Mandela Square

On September 29, the "2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala of CMG" was broadcast at 8pm on the CCTV Comprehensive Channel (CCTV-1), Arts and Entertainment Channel (CCTV-3), Chinese International Channel ( CCTV-4), and Music Channel (CCTV-15), radios such as the Sound of Music, the Sound of Literature and Art, the Sound of the Greater Bay Area, and the Sound of Taiwan Strait, new media platforms such as China Media Group Mobile and CCTV.com, and overseas social platforms.
The gala showcased the unique charm of China's traditional culture through diverse programs and emotional artistic expressions.
On the afternoon of the September 29, the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala of CMG was broadcast for the first time at Mandela Square, a landmark in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.
Overseas Chinese and local young people travelled all the way here to watch the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala.
South African people and youths tasted mooncakes with great interest and were immersed in the joy brought by the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala. They were interviewed by journalist from CMG.