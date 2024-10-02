City of Cape Town, DeafSA partner to bring access to emergency services mobile app

A new service to assist deaf and hard-of-hearing residents across the City of Cape Town to get direct access to the City’s Public Emergency Communications Centre (PECC) has been launched. This service was launched by the City of Cape Town and DeafSA for PECC access via a feature on the City’s mobile application.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said this new functionality on the mobile app will bring direct access in life-threatening situations. “This feature, designed specifically for deaf and hard-of-hearing residents, allows them to request emergency assistance in life-threatening situations quickly and easily, without the need for a voice call. This new functionality allows users to register their details in advance and, in the event of an emergency, send a distress signal with just a few taps. The system automatically pinpoints the resident’s location, helping emergency responders reach them quickly,” Hill-Lewis said. DeafSA’s Jabaar Mohamed and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Photo: CoCT He said this comes after a commitment was made to find a mechanism to allow deaf or hard-of-hearing persons to report an emergency.

Confirmation of the matter being reported will be sent via SMS, which also allows for any follow-up questions the emergency services might have. If need be, the PECC can also call the complainant’s emergency contact. “This project represents more than just a technical solution — it reflects our city’s values, including a belief in human dignity, in equal access to essential services, and in the importance of ensuring the same high standards for all communities, especially those who have been historically marginalised,” Hill-Lewis said. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said they’ve had been advocating for many years for this exciting development, saying hopes for further expansion of the feature are on the horizon.