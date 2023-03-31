Collars, not chains! Animal education can change behaviour towards pets

Cape Town - Two boys who brought their little furry friend into the Animal Welfare Society facility in Cape Town got more than they had bargained for. While the boys had the insight to bring in their little pup friend, they left with knowledge they could use for life.

The person who imprinted this wealth of knowledge they can share with their peers and possibly their community, did so without thinking twice. The Philippi Animal Care Centre supervisor, Lawrence Nkotha, took time out of his busy schedule to educate the young boys. When the children brought the little puppy in, she was chained.

Nkotha explained how cruel this all too common practise was, and told the children that their furry friend could easily have sunk into a deep depression due to being chained. The boys hung on to every word Nkhotha said, and were receptive and willing to handover over the rusting chain they had in exchange for a free and comfortable collar, and pink lead they were offered. According to the animal organisation, this was the first time the boys had heard that animals are sentient beings with the capacity to express a wide range of emotions and feelings.