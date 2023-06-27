DJ Sophia, 9, successfully rallies fans and community to donate winter blankets for the elderly

Cape Town - One of South Africa’s youngest female DJ’s, who hosted a winter drive for the elderly at the weekend, says the event was a huge success. DJ Sophia, 9, is one of the country’s youngest female DJ’s. She has a resident slot on mainstream radio with GoodHope FM’s DJ Reddy D.

The Grade 4 pupil from the southern suburbs in Cape Town currently holds a resident slot on The Good Vibes Show with DJ Reddy D every second Friday. While most children were excited to kick off the June school holidays, on Saturday, DJ Sophia hosted a blanket park-off hosted at Wraptors Cape Town, Unit 16, Blaauwberg Business Park in Milnerton. While she could have spent her time playing games or stuck to her phone, this young sensation called on friends, family and her audience to donate blankets and non-perishable food items for the elderly.

Car and biker clubs were sure to make an appearance as DJ Sophia and her father Ian Petersen, also a DJ, ripped the decks to bring vibes to the event. SA's youngest DJ, Sophia Petersen, 9 rallied car enthusiasts at Wraptors, Killarney Gardens, to raise funds for blankets for the elderly. Pictures: Tracey Adams/ IOL News This project was in honour of commemorating her grandfather who passed on in April. “The event was successful. The aim was to collect as much blankets and non-perishables as possible, which we did.