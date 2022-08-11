Du Noon boasts new 24-hour Maternity Obstetric Unit

Cape Town - The Du Noon Community Health Centre’s new Maternity Obstetric Unit (MOU) was officially launched by Western Cape health MEC, Dr Nomafrench Mbombo. The MOU will now ensure women can receive support throughout their pregnancy from as early as possible and have quality basic antenatal care and deliver their newborn babies close to home, instead of having to travel to alternative medical facilities.

Dr Kathryn Grammer, director of the Western and Southern Health District said this MOU will now see that residents in the community now have quicker access to critical obstetric care detection of any intrapartum problems so that skilled midwives and supportive medical teams can ensure rapid treatment and up-referral to secondary level care at Somerset Hospital, where needed. “This is the first MOU commissioning in over a decade in our Metro Health District and we see it as the completion of a long journey towards a comprehensive Primary Health Care service package at Du Noon CHC and the surrounding community which will assist us to realise our Healthcare 2030 vision,” Grammer said. The MOU has already welcomed its first baby to the new unit after Asiphe Kona gave birth to baby Oluhle.

The new mother said she was happy and relieved to be able to give birth to her baby in Du Noon. “I had expected to be transferred to another nearby facility to give birth. The service was good, everything ran extremely well,” Kona said. Mbombo, who launched the MOU, said it was fitting that this new unit was being launched in Women’s Month which had a deep meaning in Southern African history.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Health MEC commissioned the new Maternity Obstetric Unit (MOU) at the Du Noon Community Health Centre (CHC). Picture: Armand Hough/ African News Agency (ANA) “Many South African women face immense challenges such as gender-based violence, societal barriers, and worsening socio-economic hardships daily while bringing up their families. “As a department, we are committed to continue making a difference in all aspects of women’s health services to respond where we can to empower, care and support women,” Mbombo said. The MOU offers Kangaroo Maternal Care, phototherapy for jaundice, and post-partum care.

Operational manager for the MOU and Antenatal Clinic, Sr Josephine Rabele said while breastfeeding is encouraged, they know not all new mothers are able to breastfeed. “Our priority here is to ensure all babies are well-fed and our mothers are happy. We want our mothers (and dads) to know that we are here for you and will walk the journey with you. “Speak to your nurse if you struggle with breastfeeding. Our team members are experienced in feeding and nutrition and will assist you.

