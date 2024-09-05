Durban ICC has won SA’s best Convention Centre in the World MICE awards 2024

The Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) did it again, when it won the World Meeting Incentive Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) awards. The award ceremony was hosted at Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam on Wednesday, September 4, where it was awarded South Africa’s Best Convention Centre in 2024.

The Durban ICC outperformed all other South African venues, including the Cape Town International Convention Centre, CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria and Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The award was received by the CEO of Durban ICC, Ms Lindiwe Rakharebe on behalf of Durban and South Africa. In the statement released by Sandile Makhanya said, Durban ICC has played a progressive role in attracting international events, as the first International Conversion Centre ever since it was opened by former president Nelson Mandela in 1997.

Rakharebe said: “While we have a track record for clinching MICE Awards, we decided we would not rest on our laurels and hence went all out to bring the shield again to Durban in 2024 for being South Africa's Best Convention Centre. “The latest award reinforces our claim as Africa’s leading space for hosting several types of events, ranging from corporate conferences to trade shows, academic symposiums, cultural events and more.” She further explained that the MICE is not just business but also destined to make memorable experiences for the representatives.

“Durban’s favourable weather; the infrastructure quality and technical expertise; and the blend of unique cultural attractions and activities for participants to enjoy during their stay, all combine to deliver exceptional event experiences to each and every client,” Rakharebe said. The Durban ICC’s trophy cabinet continues to fill up with awards – it received an award in the same category in 2020. Rakharebe says it is due to all the visible hard work from the Durban ICC teams and people whose goals it is to provide world-class customer service. “It is for this reason that the close-knit team strives to maintain the Durban ICC strong inherent culture of warmth and hospitality that we are known for and strive to ensure that each guest leaves the Durban ICC happy and satisfied with the service received,” she said.