Elevate HER: A mother’s love and unshakable faith drive Jolene’s fight for a better tomorrow

At 50-years-old, Jolene Fischer’s life has taken a path she never anticipated. Originally from the serene town of Franschhoek, Jolene found herself thrust into a world of uncertainty and hardship after family conflicts and the breakdown of her marriage left her without a home. “That’s how I ended up on the streets,” she said, her voice heavy with the burden of her experiences. Despite the harsh reality of street life, Jolene’s spirit remains unbroken.

Seeking a fresh start, Jolene made her way to Cape Town, determined to turn her life around. “I don’t want to be on the street anymore because it’s not nice to sleep on the street,” she shares candidly. Her days are filled with challenges — finding a safe place to sleep, struggling to maintain her dignity without regular access to basic amenities, and facing the indifference of those around her.

“Sometimes the people don’t want to help me,” she admits, yet her faith remains her anchor. “I know God will help me through this. He’s always there for me, and that’s why I pray every day.” Jolene’s deepest longing is to reunite with her children, who now live with her sister.