Elevate HER: Abused Joburg woman struggles without ID, seeks help to rebuild her life

An abused homeless woman, living in Joburg without an identity document (ID), dreams of obtaining one to transform her life and is appealing to good Samaritans for help. Thandi Mahlangu, from Mpumalanga, said her upbringing was challenging, as her mother sadly died shortly after giving birth to her and leaving her without ever knowing her father.

In a tearful interview with IOL News, she shared that after her mother died, she was raised by her grandparents. "I was raised by my grandparents, and they treated me as lovingly as if they were my own parents." The 29-year-old said she grew up without an ID, and despite her grandparents' efforts to help her obtain one during her teenage years, they were unsuccessful.

"My grandparents went to the department of home affairs offices back home, trying to help me get my ID, but they were turned away multiple times," she said. After her grandparents died, Mahlangu had no choice but to live with her aunt, who she claimed she abused her daily. “That’s when my life started to change, as I had to live with my abusive aunt, who used to beat me daily over minor mistakes.”

She recalled how her aunt would pour cold water into a zinc bathtub, force her inside, and then beat her with a sjambok. Mahlangu broke down in tears recounting the ordeal. “Even if I came home late, she would beat me without asking why, sometimes in front of the neighbours. I ended up sleeping at friends’ houses to avoid her,” she said crying as she recalled the ordeal as if it happened yesterday. Thandi Mahlangu, 29, a homeless woman staying in Joburg wipes away tears after recalling how her aunt abused her. Picture: Simon Majadibodu / IOL Wiping away her tears, she added, “Sometimes she would tell me to join my mother in the grave.”

After enduring relentless abuse, she reached her breaking point and moved to Joburg in early 2022. She said she moved to the City of Gold hoping for a better life, despite knowing no one. “I thought moving here would be better than back home, and I hoped I might find a job and be able to look after myself.”

However, things did not go as planned, and she ended up joining other homeless women on the streets of Yeoville. Mahlangu said after joining them, they introduced her to collecting waste like plastic bottles, cans, and boxes, which they sold to earn money for food. A few months after settling in the area, she was hit by a car while collecting waste and woke up at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Thandi Mahlangu, 29, a homeless woman staying in Joburg is currently using crutches after she was involved in a car accident. Picture: Simon Majadibodu / Independent Newspapers She said the accident resulted in surgery on her left leg. She now uses crutches. Since her release from the hospital, she has been unable to go for check-ups “I have not been able to check if my surgery is healing properly because I don’t have the money for follow-up visits and there’s no one to take me,” she told IOL News. She said one of her biggest dreams is to obtain an ID, hoping that it will transform her life.