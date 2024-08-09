Elevate HER: Boniswa Myali – A tale of resilience and redemption amid the struggles of street life

Boniswa Myali’s story is one of resilience and unyielding spirit amidst adversity. Hailing from eNgcobo in the Eastern Cape, Myali's life took a dramatic turn in March 2023 when she relocated to Durban, seeking a brighter future.

Myali, with her calm demeanour, friendly conversational style, making interaction both pleasant and stimulating, said driven by her neighbour’s assurances of better job prospects and opportunities, she arrived in Durban with high hopes and a determination to improve her circumstances. However, her journey quickly became a struggle for survival. Upon her arrival in Durban, Myali found temporary work at Jacob’s, an industrial area, and was employed through April and May. Unfortunately, by June, she had to leave her job and moved to Durban Central in search of new employment opportunities. Despite her efforts, she couldn’t secure a job, and her financial situation deteriorated rapidly. “I didn’t have money to pay for rent where I was staying. I had no family in Durban and had nowhere else to turn,” Myali recounts.

With nowhere to stay, Myali first sought refuge at a low-cost accommodation on Mansel Street, costing R25 a day. As her funds dwindled, she moved to a shelter at Point, where the cost was R40 a day, which included food and a place to sleep. When even this became unaffordable, she was forced onto the streets. “Living on the streets was tough,” Myali reflects. “You hustle for the little things like food, and sometimes it was hard not knowing where my next meal is going to come from,’’ she said. In the harsh reality of street life, Myali depended on soup kitchens for her meals and took refuge in the forests by night.

“It was challenging, and during Christmas and New Year’s, I spent the holidays on the streets,” she shares. Despite the hardships, she held onto her principles. “I don’t smoke or drink, and on certain days, I had to remind myself that in order to survive, I should avoid turning to sex work or drugs,” she says. Her commitment to maintaining her dignity, even in such dire circumstances, is a testament to her strength.

Myali's journey was not without moments of support. A councillor, who regularly checked on those living on the streets, became a crucial ally. Through their interactions, Myali learnt about the process of staying at a shelter. Eventually, she received a letter that allowed her to move to the Strollers shelter, a shelter that offered her a semblance of stability and hope. Her experience on the streets was also marred by a growing struggle with gambling.

“With the little money I had, I started thinking of gambling instead of buying essential items like toiletries,” she admits. The temptation became overpowering, and she found herself battling an addiction that further complicated her survival. Myali's story is not just about the challenges she faced but also about the personal losses that contributed to her plight.

She lost her mother at a young age, an event that led her to drop out of school in Grade 9. The absence of an older figure to guide her, combined with the weight of her responsibilities as a mother of two, made navigating life’s hurdles even more challenging. “I believe I ended up in this situation because there was no one to guide me after my mom passed away,” she reflects. Despite the overwhelming difficulties, Myali remains hopeful. She dreams of securing stable employment and eventually returning home to her children.