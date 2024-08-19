Elevate HER: Former homeless sex worker dreams of being united with her children

Siphokazi Mkhwanazi*, a homeless woman who lives in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal's municipality-run shelter at the Strollers Building on Mansel road, has weathered storms many South Africans cannot even fathom, yet, despite the perilous winds life has swung her way, she sees a future for herself, which is free of strife. Demure and even coy, she is soft spoken and frequently looks down upon answering questions. However, her big brown eyes brim with hope when she speaks about the future.

At the moment however, she admitted that she gets depressed whenever she is hit with a reality check of her living situation. “I think a lot about how sometimes, I don't even have soap,” she told IOL. “I frequently do not not even have access to washing powder, moisturiser, deodorant and more.” Reluctant to open up about her previous life and how she ended up on the streets, she tugs on her sleeves and only reveals that she has two children that she would do anything to get back to.

Mkhwanazi has expressed gratitude that she and the other women are fed at the shelter, but said they get no meals on the weekends and they are left to fend for themselves. The Strollers Building on Durban’s Mansel Road where Mkhwanazi and hundreds of other women live. Picture: Xolile Mtembu During these times, she admitted that she often thinks of going back to work as a sex worker on the streets. This an extremely dangerous occupation give the country’s femicide and gender-based violence rates.

Fortunately, Mkhwanazi said she did not experience any overt danger as a sex worker, which is a rare occurrence for women who do this. ‘But I would only be setting myself back. I have made progress so far and hopefully after getting my ID, I can hustle and look for legitimate jobs.“ The shelter had given the women opportunities to create or update documents in order to secure jobs.

With a roof over head and meals most days, she said she has time to meditate on her life's choices and make better ones moving forward. “My ultimate dream is to get my children back,” she explained, wiping away tears. “But I have to be realistic and have something prepared before they come or else I am subjecting them to my own fate.” Reflecting on her hellish life on the streets, Mkhwanazi said she has learnt to persevere and get along with others. She told IOL that she is never going back and that she has tunnel vision in which her focus is on a better life for herself and children.