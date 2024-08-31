Elevate HER: From drug addiction to building a life

Monique Anthony, a 33-year-old mother of five and a widow, has emerged as a powerful representation of resilience and transformation. Her journey from addiction and despair to recovery and hope sheds light on the incredible strength of the human spirit and the profound impact of support and determination. Monique’s struggles began early. At just 16-years-old, she fell into the grip of addiction, using heroin, tik, and other substances. As a teenager, she became pregnant and had her first child.

Despite her challenges, she married at 21 and had four more children with her husband. Throughout her marriage, addiction continued to overshadow her life, making it difficult to balance motherhood with substance abuse. “Heroin was a constant need,” Monique reflects. “It was a struggle just to feel normal and care for my kids.” Her husband also battled addiction, but after a stint in rehab, the couple briefly found stability. Tragically, their hopes for a new beginning were dashed when her husband was killed in a gang-related incident. This devastating loss sent Monique deeper into addiction and despair. Over the following two years, she found herself homeless, moving from friend to friend, and eventually living under a canopy in a field.

During this hard time, Monique lost contact with her family and children. She felt abandoned and unloved until her mother, driven by deep concern, discovered her living in dire conditions. Her mother’s search for Monique led her to U-Turn, a support program dedicated to helping those overcome homelessness and addiction. When Monique arrived at U-Turn in January, she was initially overwhelmed. However, she soon recognised the program's potential. U-Turn provided daily classes on overcoming addiction, mindset, and essential life skills. “I took advantage of every opportunity and used the tools I was given to move forward,” Monique said.

As she progressed through the program, Monique began to rebuild her relationships with her family. Her grandparents welcomed her back, and she started to be actively involved in her children's lives again. “It was a blessing to reconnect with my family,” she shares. “I missed out on so much of their lives, but now I’m back and part of their world.” Now in the third phase of the U-Turn program, Monique works at one of their retail stores and has reintegrated into normal society. She lives in Rea Thusana, a supportive home provided by U-Turn, where she continues to learn responsibility and take on new challenges.

“Living here has been a gift,” Monique says. “It’s a home away from home, and the support I’ve received is incredible.” Monique has also developed a passion for running and hiking, activities she once thought were beyond her reach. “Running has become a new passion for me,” she notes. “It makes me feel alive and grounded.” Her newfound enthusiasm for hiking has taken her to places she never imagined, including the top of Elephant’s Eye Mountain outside Cape Town.