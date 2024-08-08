Elevate HER: From resilience to redemption — the story of Fikile Magwaza

In a rural KwaZulu-Natal area called Maphumulo, Fikile Magwaza’s story begins not with a grand vision, but with the simple desire to survive and provide. As she was raised by her loving grandparents, Magwaza’s early years were marked by hardship and separation from her biological parents.

Her mother’s whereabouts were unknown, while her father was living with a new family and offered no support. At a tender age, Magwaza found herself thrust into the role of a young mother, raising two boys while still in Grade 10. The weight of that responsibility led her to drop out of school, leaving her dreams behind to care for her children. Fikile Magwaza’s story begins not with a grand vision, but with the simple desire to survive and provide. Picture: Thobeka Mthembu / IOL Determined to improve her situation, Magwaza ventured to Durban in search of work, leaving her boys in the care of her grandparents.

Her journey was not an easy one. She took on menial jobs and made ends meet through sheer determination. Amid the struggle, she seized the opportunity to study security, completing two grades. However, fate had more trials in store for her. A seemingly kind woman, married into a local family, offered to help Magwaza complete her security training and with accommodation. Yet, this opportunity came with strings attached.

“She took me to Durban and had me sell food to earn rent money. When I started doing well and people liked buying from me, she threatened to kick me out, but still wanted me to work for her for R200 a month,” she said, adding that she decided to move out. Her resilience shone through as she learned the art of sewing from those around her. Eventually, she found employment with a local sewing business, where she stayed with them at their building where they do their business. “I earned R300 a week and this income was barely enough to cover rent and send money home but I managed anyway,” said Magwaza. But as life often does, it threw Magwaza another curve-ball. Faced with financial difficulties, she turned to gambling as a means to supplement her income.

This decision led to a dangerous cycle of debt, borrowing from banks and people contributing to her downfall. “I struggled to repay debts and was dealt a double blow when my grandparents passed away, leaving my children alone and in need of financial support,” she further explained. “Despite sending money to help them, it was often misused, and I eventually fell behind on rent, leading to homelessness.”

Homelessness followed, but she still went to work. Magwaza’s struggle took a grim turn when she was diagnosed with tuberculosis and had to stop going to work since she had no strength because of the illness. Living on the streets, she endured the harsh realities of homelessness while undergoing a six-month treatment. Despite her efforts, her condition worsened, requiring an additional nine months of treatment. “As I was battling with tuberculosis while in the streets, I decided to find a shelter where I would be safe. Luckily, someone told me about Strollers shelter, I went there and I got to stay for free,” she said.