Elevate HER: From the streets to a safe haven – Noluthando’s tough journey to a better life

At 24 years old, Noluthando Msenge’s journey is a poignant reminder of the human spirit’s durability. Her path from the depths of homelessness to a place of newfound stability is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. Msenge’s struggles began early in life. Dropping out of school in Grade 11, she found herself with few options.

“I had no job and no matric, so I had to make a plan,” she recalls. At that moment, her choices felt limited, and she turned to prostitution as a means of survival. “I was a prostitute before, but that didn’t go well,” she admits, her voice tinged with both regret and resolve. Living on the streets brought its own harsh realities. Msenge describes the experience with a mix of vulnerability and strength.

“Living on the streets isn’t easy and sometimes it was risky,” she says, reflecting on the danger and uncertainty she faced. In a world that often felt hostile, her friendships with local boys provided a measure of protection, a small but crucial lifeline. ‘’Because I was friends with boys, I used them as my protection,’’ she said.

Her turning point came through the intervention of a compassionate social worker who introduced her to the Strollers Shelter. Msenge said she found a semblance of stability. “I’m grateful for the food, bed, and blankets,” she acknowledges, her gratitude palpable.

The shelter offered more than just physical comforts; it provided a foundation from which she could begin to rebuild her life. Despite her past choices and struggles with substance abuse – she had used drugs like cat, cocaine, and crystal meth, often buying them with money earned from sex work – Msenge’s optimism shines through. “I used the money I would get to buy them,” she explained.

However she also reflects on her past with a sense of poignant self-awareness, "I wish I had saved money better and been more productive. If I had thought of myself more, I wouldn’t be here," she says. Yet, despite these regrets, her confidence and belief in her own potential is unwavering. “I believe anything is possible. My situation could still change,” she asserts with a resolute hope. Msenge’s journey is also marked by her advice to others in similar situations.