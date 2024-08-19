Elevate HER: ‘I was broken, but I found a way to rise again’

Roxanne Martin’s story is one of remarkable resilience, courage, and an spirit to rise above life's challenges. At 31, Roxanne has faced more trials than most, but she has turned her pain into a powerful narrative of hope and transformation. “I was abused by my mother-in-law and my child’s father,” Roxanne recalls.

“I had to let go of that because I did not want to be there, and I felt like I was stuck.” Leaving her 1-month-old son behind was a heart-wrenching decision, one that tore at her soul. “It was heartbreaking for me because I had to work on myself,” she shares, reflecting on the difficult choice she had to make. However, Roxanne’s journey did not end there. It was only the beginning of her path to self-discovery and healing.

“Coming into U-Turn, I learned a lot of new things,” she says, with a tone that carries both pride and humility. “The new me, and also the homeless part of my life, where I was when I came into U-Turn, I was broken.” Roxanne faced another devastating blow while in recovery, losing three family members.

“It was a difficult journey for me, but I had to face on,” she said, Despite the overwhelming grief, she continued to push forward, drawing strength from within and from her faith. Her journey with U-Turn has been a transformative one. “Today, I am sitting here with very much gratitude,” Roxanne expresses, her voice filled with emotion.

“I don't know how much to thank God for where he’s taken me out.” Roxanne’s time at U-Turn has not only helped her heal but also reignited her dreams. She is passionate about pursuing gospel music and hopes to take her talent further. In addition to her musical aspirations, Roxanne also dreams of becoming a chef and engaging in outreach to help others.

“I also may be doing more outreach and reaching out to people outside," she adds, with a clear determination to give back and make a difference in the lives of others. Roxanne’s story is a powerful reminder that no matter how difficult the journey, the human spirit has the capacity to overcome. Her resilience and optimism serve as an inspiration to all who hear her story. “I am going to make a success out of this journey until the end,” she declares, with a resolve that leaves no doubt.