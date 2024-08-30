Elevate HER: Nomathemba Msane perseveres, defying the odds

Nomathemba Msane, 57, has faced numerous challenges in her life, but her determination and strength continue to inspire. A resident of the Strollers shelter, Nomathemba's journey is one of resilience and hope.

Originally from Estcourt, Nomathemba relocated to Durban to pursue a small business venture, selling goods to support herself. However, her life took a drastic turn when she suffered a stroke and developed asthma. The asthma often makes it difficult to speak, and she has mobility challenges from the stroke. She went back home to Estcourt, but the local hospital in her area was unable to provide adequate care, forcing her to return to Durban for medical attention. She received medical care at King Edward and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

After suffering a stroke and struggling with high blood pressure, her business began to decline. She had secured a spot at a shelter where she sold her wares to sleep, and due to the distance from her spot to the toilet facilities, she would often experience accidents and soil herself as she was unable to make it to the toilet on her own. “The place was not safe, people would come as they please and rape others or even rob them. So that is the trauma I was living under,” Nomathemba said.

She explained: “I had to request a place to stay at Strollers because I needed access to nearby toilets. My previous spot was just a shelter with no toilets, making it difficult for me to manage my incontinence after my stroke and high blood pressure diagnosis.” Despite these challenges, Nomathemba remains determined to improve her life. She dreams of owning a small home, even just two rooms, where she can access medical care and basic amenities. Her passion for business still burns bright and she hopes to start selling second-hand clothes at the Grey street market on Sundays.

“If only I could get a small amount of money, I would buy second-hand clothes and sell them in the markets at Greyville to improve my life.” Nomathemba’s story is also one of family and love. She has four children, each living separately and her daughter, born in 1986, currently lives with her at Strollers. Unfortunately, her daughter recently suffered a leg injury after being hit by a car and went for open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF). Nomathemba’s desire for a home is not just for herself but also for her daughter, who desperately needs a stable environment to recover.