Elevate HER: Rise and shine – Beloved snack vendor Alvina Luthuli is up before dawn on Joburg’s busy streets

Once unemployed and struggling, Alvina Luthuli discovered hope and purpose by selling snacks on Johannesburg’s streets. For eight years, her vibrant energy and delicious snacks have sustained her family. Luthuli, a resilient 52-year-old woman who has spent the past eight years making ends meet by selling snacks, sweets and cigarettes on the bustling streets of Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Living in a shared flat after losing her job, she was faced with the harsh realities of unemployment for several years, that is when she decided to begin her journey in street vending. Her day begins before dawn, as she prepares an array of snacks and sweets. Each item is placed in an assemblage way, showing the thought and care that she puts into her business. By 7am, she is at her small spot that is a locked doorway of an old building near the busy intersection of Wanderers Estate, where office workers, students, and passers-by become her loyal customers.

Her warm smile and infectious energy draw people in, turning a simple transaction into a moment of genuine connection. Luthuli’s journey into street vending began out of sheer necessity. After losing her job, working at different stores, she struggled to find stable employment. Desperation led her to the idea of selling snacks, a venture that seemed daunting at first and continues to be as she sometimes faces challenges with being moved from the spots she chooses to place her business stand.

With her small savings, she manages to stock up on more of her required items, determined to provide for her two children. Despite the challenges, Luthuli still manages to wake up every morning and conquer. The snacks she sells include South Africa’s favourite, “amakipkip” and their freshness ensures loyalty from her customers. Her entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering determination will be the foundation of her success. She continues to rise before dawn, fuelled by the hope of a better future.