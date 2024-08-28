Elevate HER: Shattered but not broken — Tessa Jensen rebuilds her life from despair to redemption

"From the depths of despair to a beacon of hope, my life is a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and the incredible impact of kindness," said Tessa Jensen, a 37-year-old woman whose journey has inspired many within and beyond the U-Turn program. Tessa's story begins in 2014 when her life spiralled out of control after losing her beloved grandmother. The absence of a supportive family led her down a dark path of substance abuse and toxic relationships.

“I thought crystal meth gave me the strength to conquer anything, but I was only harming myself,” Tessa reflected, her voice tinged with the wisdom of someone who has seen the worst but chosen to fight for the best. In 2021, Tessa took the first step towards reclaiming her life by joining the U-Turn program. “I wanted healing, so I dropped my job and chose U-Turn,” she shared. This decision marked the beginning of her transformation, as she progressed through the program’s various phases, each one challenging her to face her past and build a new future.

Throughout her journey, Tessa faced unimaginable hardships, including being a victim of multiple assaults. Despite these setbacks, she never lost hope. “When you look at me, you don’t see someone living with HIV for 20 years. You see a survivor who is proud of herself,” she said, with a smile that radiates strength. The support from the Rea Thusana Foundation and her newfound faith has been instrumental in her recovery.

“I’ve learned to respect myself, be accountable, and set goals—both short-term and long-term,” Tessa explained. Her story is one of redemption, not just for herself but for others who find themselves lost and searching for a way out. Tessa’s journey is far from over. She is determined to finish the race she started, with the unwavering belief that God has a plan for her life. “I’m rebuilding myself, rediscovering who I am, and learning to love myself,” she said with conviction. Tessa's story is a powerful reminder that no matter how dark the past, the future is always bright for those who dare to seek it.

In the words of Tessa herself: “You can’t survive alone — no man is an island. You need other people to survive, and sometimes, a simple smile or a kind word can save a life.” Her life is a living testament to the power of community, faith, and the relentless pursuit of self-love and redemption. IOL has embarked on a campaign called Elevate Her to highlight the plight of homeless women of South Africa. IOL is also collecting items for dignity packs to be distributed across the country. To get involved, email [email protected]