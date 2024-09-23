Exciting events for Heritage Day celebrations

Heritage Day which is celebrated on September 24, recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of our nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. As we celebrate Heritage Day with food, dance and attire, various events are staged throughout the country to commemorate this day.

IOL look at five events that you can attend and celebrate the nation’s rich heritage tomorrow. 1. Botho Heritage International festival The 11th Annual Botho Heritage International festival will feature theatre, visual arts, crafts, poetry, literature, storytelling, music, and dance. This year it debuts three vibrant chapters which will span across Newcastle, Ilembe, and the Wushwini Pan African Centre in Ethekwini.

2. Heritage Day Braai Celebrate Heritage Day in style with an unforgettable evening of live music and delicious food in Kuils River, Cape Town. The tickets are said to include a mouthwatering braai plate. 3. Ubuciko soul food

Ubuciko soul food is set to host a Braai day on Heritage Day. The theme is to dress traditionally and also attendees will get the chance to braai their own meat. This event will not only be held on Heritage Day, but also on the weekend at Inanda, Durban. 4. Mojo Heritage Day Party Celebrate Heritage Day at Mojo Market, Sea Point in Cape Town with an electrifying fusion of culture, rhythm, and pure African soul. Entrance is free to this event, which promises African tunes, delicious food and colourful drinks to pair.