Family practice: The Maharaj siblings of uMhlanga have followed their parents to UKZN medical school

Siblings Sandhya, Suhana and Smita Maharaj are following in the steps of their older brother and parents and are enrolled at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. Parents Naren and Jenita are UKZN alumni and graduated in medicine and optometry, while older brother, Sahil, graduated cum laude with a medical degree in 2021.

Being graduates at UKZN, Drs Naren and Jenita hold the institution in high regard. “It is an absolute honour to have all four of our children attend UKZN,” they said. The baby in the family, Smita, who achieved a 92% average in the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams, said she was excited to join the Medical Class of 2023.

“This is a family tradition and I am absolutely elated to be given the opportunity to study at this institution. I believe that the quality of education at UKZN is phenomenal. UKZN graduates can confidently hold their own in any setting,” Smita said. Smita, Suhana and Sandhya Maharaj, front, with Dr Naren Maharaj and Dr Sahil Maharaj. Picture: UKZN The former Westville Girls High pupil said she was inspired by her parents to enter the health profession.

She said from an early age she used to go into the practice in uMlazi with her parents. “I was moved by the gratitude expressed by patients when they were healed by my dad and mum respectively. These experiences left an indelible mark. I see health-care providers for who they really are. They are not about arrogance, fame and fortune. They are the unsung heroes who silently go about helping the underprivileged in the untarred roads of rural areas. Here there is no media coverage, no hair and make-up, no camera, lights and action, this is just about medicine, health care and improving humanity. You go through this life once. I would like to make my life meaningful and I believe that my purpose is to help and uplift others,” she said.

The Maharaj siblings with their mother, Jenita. Picture: UKZN Suhana, who is in her fourth year of study, joined UKZN during the Covid-19 pandemic. Recalling her first three years, she said her life was drastically impacted by the lockdowns and fears associated with the pandemic.

“My experience with UKZN thus far has been largely an online experience interjected with clinical exposure at Albert Luthuli Hospital. Throughout these uncertain times, UKZN has not defaulted in maintaining its normal high standard as far as academia is concerned,” Suhana said. “As I enter the clinical phase of my degree, I know that the journey ahead will be long and tiring. However, I am confident that the skills and knowledge I’ll gain from my incredible tutors will be worth the struggle. UKZN is a university that builds powerful individuals with a purpose to help.” Sandhya is in her final year of study

“Medicine is about compassion, humility and care. Medicine is not about ego, pride and vanity. The extensive clinical exposure as well as the early integration into the medical teams allowed me to create a strong foundation. The mentors I’ve trained under are some of the best in the country and their motivation and guidance has been exceptional,” she said. The siblings, from left, Smita, Suhana, Sandhya and Sahil Maharaj. Picture: UKZN