Following passion’s call: This man went from an engineer to a farmer despite worry

Making the decision to leave steady corporate employment and pursue entrepreneurship can be challenging, especially for those seeking support from loved ones. Alwin Makhale, the founder of AA Moringa Farms in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, faced resistance from his family when he decided to leave his lucrative work as a metallurgical engineer to pursue farming.

Nonetheless, Makhale’s narrative is one of persistence, enthusiasm, and resilience, attributes that have propelled his company to success despite the challenges. His interest in medicinal herb farming began before he left his work at Anglo American Platinum in Rustenburg. He felt unfulfilled in his career as an engineer. “I realised that while I enjoyed the technical side of engineering, it was not my passion,” Makhale said. “I had always been fascinated by farming and natural remedies, especially moringa, and I knew that was where I belonged.”

Moringa oleifera, popularly known as the ‘tree of life’ or ‘miracle tree,’ is regarded as an important herbal plant because of its numerous medical and non-medicinal properties. Traditionally, the plant has been used to treat wounds, pain, ulcers, liver and heart illness, cancer, and inflammation. Alwin Makhale’s AA Moringa Farms in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: Supplied So, in 2017, he took the life-changing choice to retire from his work and return to his hometown, Thohoyandou.

“It was not easy. My family was worried about the risks giving up a stable job to become a farmer was not something they understood right away.” It took almost three years for his family to fully embrace his decision. Makhale took a chance and acquired a farm in 2017. Beginning with a few moringa trees in his backyard, AA Moringa Farms has expanded to cultivate and prepare a variety of plants, including moringa, mint, lemongrass, artemisia afra, and hibiscus.

Herbs are processed into a variety of products, including capsules, tea bags, tissue oil, powder, and spices. The farm now employs 13 people and is a reliable source for pharmaceutical businesses, health shops, and local retailers. “It gives me immense joy when I hear from customers who tell me our products have improved their health.” The farm’s emphasis on organic procedures has also helped it stand out in a competitive market.