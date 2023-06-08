Independent Online
Thursday, June 8, 2023

Gift of the Givers assists cholera patients in the Free State

Gift of the Givers volunteers will be distributing water and rehydration sachets. Picture: Gift of the Givers

Published 26m ago

Cape Town – As the increase in cholera cases continues, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist those affected in the Free State.

According to the organisation’s chairman and founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, volunteers have been deployed to Vredefort, 12km from Parys, where positive cases of cholera have been identified by the Department of Health.

A total of 76 individuals were treated and discharged.

“Gift of the Givers received information yesterday that some patients succumbed to the disease in the last few days.

“Our teams from Hammanskraal were dispatched to Vredefort last night and, as part of their assessment, visited the Monoto family where three members – mother, aunt, and grandmother – passed on within a space of three days leaving behind a traumatised teenage girl and her siblings.

More on this

“These children live in abject poverty and will require material assistance and counselling. Similar situations may arise elsewhere in the community,” Dr Sooliman said.

He said 2 304 x 5L of water and 5 000 rehydration sachets will be distributed to affected communities today.

“Distribution continues in Hammanskraal today with President Ramaphosa expected to do a site visit. Our special thanks to AECI, Makro, Woolworths and Lions Rugby Club for bottled water contributions, whilst Pharmacare and City Medical Wholesalers provided rehydration liquids and sachets.

“In the meantime, our teams are also dealing with E coli-infected water in Makhanda where the number of cases is rising at Settlers Hospital and six clinics. Gift of the Givers water tankers are at work seven days a week bringing relief to stressed out communities in these districts,” Dr Sooliman added.

[email protected]

IOL

