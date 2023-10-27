Glamour coming to Atlantis this Saturday

Jorgina Heugh, 30, owner of Adore Her by G, a local lash company in Atlantis, is ready to offer a touch of elegance and relaxation to Beacon Hill in Atlantis, with a much-anticipated beauty and pamper event on October 28. Heugh has come a long way since she began her business through the help from a generous stranger.

In addition, this event provides a chance to introduce the local community to a varied range of businesses, both local and national, many of which may be new to them. These organisations will display their services and goods, and some will provide complimentary services to guests, allowing them to sample what they have to offer. “I want to inspire the community of Atlantis and show them that these kind of events do not just take place in big cities like Cape Town,” she said.

Adore Her by G has worked with a number of businesses, exhibiting a collaborative effort to give these businesses exposure and growth prospects. GRACE your HR requirements, The Lazy Naturalistaaa, Mrs J's Accessories, Boschkop Photography, Clive Swartz Photography, Bubble Fun House, Line Art Feathers, BKR Crown by Candice, Beautyinful, and Havillah Beauty are among the notable firms on board for the event. Candice Manuel, also known as Candashian, a multi-award-winning businesswoman, wife, and mother, will be in attendance. She is the originator of “Embrace Your Curves,” a full-time curve model, and a passionate advocate for body positivity.