Golf Hall of Fame member Sally Little plays a round for charity

2x Major Winner, 15x LPGA winner and Golf Hall of Fame member, Sally Little, is our esteemed guest in Episode 3 of Signature Holes in Cape Town & The Winelands in Support of Cupcakes of HOPE. This week we're at the historic Metropolitan Golf Club in the heart of Cape Town, South Africa.

A South African icon, Sally Little, enjoyed a successful 28 year career as a professional golfer competing on the world stage. Sally is also a founding member of the Legends Tour on the senior women’s division of the LPGA. As a top LPGA professional, Sally has had the privilege of playing some of the best known courses world-wide. As she has a unique ability to visually shape shots and create golf course landscapes, the transition from competitor to course designer is a natural progression. Sally’s signature course on the Garden Route, Kingswood Golf Estate, was awarded Best Development and Best Golf Development in South Africa at the international "Europe and Africa Property Awards 2010." The Metropolitan golf course has remained the jewel of central Cape Town since its creation in 1895. The MET (as it is affectionally known by its members and visitors) was commissioned by the City of Cape Town and rebuilt in 2010 by local Golf Course Architect, Mark Müller. The Met has 18 holes, each with separate tees, together with 14 world class greens that share 9 beautiful fairways. Bent Grass greens and Kikuyu fairways line this parkland designed ground. We invite you to join us for a spectacular round of golf.

This week’s Signature Hole is the 18th, a 173 metre par 3 SI 5. If you're interested in playing at Metropolitan Golf Club you can click here to book a round Cupcakes of HOPE is a Non-Profit Company (NPC 2012/103028/08) and a Public Benefit Organisation (PBO930053726), and their aim is to raise awareness and funds for families in need of medical assistance, they do this through their love of baking cupcakes…

To support this incredible charity, GOAT Golf will be running a crowd-funding campaign during the entire series to help Cupcakes of Hope raise funds to support the medical bills of children with cancer. You can donate to this incredible organisation by clicking here. There are also six four balls up for grabs for all those who donate! Follow us on your preferred social media platform and keep an eye out for the next guest on Signature Holes in Cape Town and The Winelands, in support of Cupcakes of HOPE.