Group cycles for SPCA

Cape Town - Six people have taken it upon themselves to compete in what is believed to be the toughest single stage mountain bike race in the world to help rescued horses. Later this month, the team is set to take part in the extraordinary mountain bike race to support the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit.

The team will be taking on the 230km Trans Baviaans mountain bike race, known as one of South Africa’s premier mountain-biking events. The six riders have divided themselves into two groups: Karlien Scholtz, Howard Warrington and Marius Erasmus, whose race name is Team SPCA Bucking Broncos; and Helgo Hohenstein, Burt Gildenhuys and Elandre Kotzee, who are called Team SPCA Jolly Jockeys. “We are all animal lovers and against any form of abuse or neglect.

“We chose to help the SPCA’s Horse Care Unit because rehabilitating horses is costly and some of these animals’ recovery takes a long time. The SPCA needs support to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome horses,” Scholtz said. The route of the race is unmarked from Willowmore to Jeffreys Bay and must be completed within 24 hours. This biking adventure starts at night and cyclists will need to use night lights as they navigate the trail.

The team looks forward to taking on this challenge. “We ride for the fun of it and to keep fit, rather than chasing medals. We’re asking other animal lovers and riders for support, to help us meet our fund-raising target for the horses,” Scholtz said. Those wanting to contribute to their cause can donate via https://www.givengain.com/cc/riding-to-help-heal-horses/

